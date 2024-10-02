Odisha govt grants Rs 2.75 crore for Habisyalis observing Kartika Brata in Puri

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has granted Rs 2.75 crore for Habisyalis in Puri. Besides, elaborate arrangements are being made as hundreds of habisyalis have started landing in Puri to observe the holy Kartika Brata, a month-long ritual.

Apart from secure accommodation, all kinds of facilities and support will be provided to the Habisyalis throughout the holy Kartika month, informed BJP minister Suryashulhi Suraj. Arrangements have also been made for free food (mahaprasad), transportation to and from the Srimandir, and the healthcare facilities for the habisyalis.

Special programmes and kirtans have also been scheduled in Puri for the habisyalis.