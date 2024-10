The Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, will be closed to devotees and habishyalis on October 24 and 25, 2024, due to the approaching cyclonic storm. The temple administration is taking precautions to ensure rituals continue without disruption.

Darshan has been canceled, and habishyali centers are preparing for emergencies with food supplies and a backup generator. Temporary structures have been modified to prevent water intrusion, and measures are in place to protect the CCTV system.