AAP announces all 68 candidates for Himachal Pradesh assembly election

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today announced its third list of 10 candidates in Shimla and with this, the Aam Aadmi Party has declared the names of all its 68 candidates name.

The first list of four candidates was released on September 20. It may be recalled that After AAP’s resounding victory in neighboring Punjab in March, the AAP has turned its eyes to Himachal Pradesh, where politics has long been bipolar, dominated by the Congress and the BJP.