Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of a plea challenging Delhi govt’s decision to ban firecrackers

The Supreme Court today declined an urgent hearing of a plea challenging the Delhi government’s decision to ban the sale and purchase and usage of firecrackers during the festive seasons in the national capital.

A bench headed by Justice MR Shah, while refusing the request for an urgent hearing, observed “let people breathe clean”.The bench said there are other ways to celebrate festivals. Earlier, the top court had refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi, saying the court had already passed a detailed order regarding the usage of firecrackers and will not vacate the previous order.