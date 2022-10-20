Special Campaign 2.0 for Cleanliness and disposal of pending matters in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

New Delhi : As per the vision of Swachh Bharat, a Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters is under way in the Ministry of Minority Affairs and organizations under its control from 2nd to 31st October, 2022. The main focus areas of the Campaign include effective disposal of public grievances, references from the Members of Parliament, inter ministerial references, Parliament Assurances, Cleanliness drive, disposal of scrap.

The Preparatory Phase (14th to 30th Sept., 2022) of the Campaign was utilised to sensitize the officials, mobilize the ground functionaries for the Campaign, identify pendency; finalize the Campaign sites; identify scrap and redundant materials.

Secretary Minority Affairs reviewed the progress on weekly basis (on 26.9.2022, 10/10/2022 and 17.10.2022) and instructed all the JSs/DDG to dispose off the pending VIP References, PMO references, State government References, Inter Ministerial References, Parliamentary Assurances etc and also for scrap disposal. Status of achievement in disposal of pending references are being regularly updated on the SCDPM Portal.

Eight sites were identified for cleanliness drive during the Special Campaign out of which cleanliness drive have been conducted at 5 sites. Before and after Photos of cleanliness drive are attached below:

Secretary, Minority Affairs also took round along with officers of Ministry located at CGO Complex on 17/10/2022 and R.K. Puram on 18.10.2022 to see the progress made during cleanliness drive.

All possible efforts are being made to make this Campaign a success, effective and fruitful.