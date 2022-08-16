76th Independence Day: Grand celebration held across Kashmir

SRINAGAR : The 76th Independence Day was today celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across all the districts of Kashmir.

This year several campaigns including ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ were celebrated to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The programme aimed to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the citizens and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, citizens were encouraged to hoist the National Flag of India (Tiranga) atop their homes to celebrate the 75 glorious years of a progressive Independent India.

Apart from the main function held at SK Cricket Stadium Srinagar, the celebrations were held in all districts where the District Development Council (DDC) Chairman/ Chairperson hoisted the tricolour and addressed the participants.

At Baramulla: The Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, Safeena Beigh hoisted the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, Home guards, Fire and Emergency services, NCC and students from different schools.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairperson reiterated that Baramulla has shown inclusive growth in all the fronts and the need of the hour is to make involvement of all stakeholders in the progress of the district by utilizing their potential in all the sectors.

DIG North Kashmir, Uday Bhaskar Billa; Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Mohd Yousuf Wani; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar; SSP Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat; DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, MCB President, Officers of Judicial administration, Officers of Army and Police, District and sectoral officers, heads of different departments were present at the event besides a huge gathering of people and students witnessed their also attended the celebrations.

Highlighting the importance of this day in the entire country, the Chairperson said that the Nation is today remembering the sacrifices of great freedom fighters because of whom we are living in a free atmosphere.

While giving an overview of the achievements made by the district, the Chairperson said that the district has shown a remarkable achievements in all sectors under various priority areas including education, healthcare, agriculture and allied sectors, women and youth empowerment, MGNREGA, JJM, rural development, macadamization and road connectivity, Social Welfare, Nasha Mukt Bharat and self-employment.

Meanwhile, a variety of cultural programmes were presented on the occasion depicting cultural diversity and heritage of the region.

Later, a felicitation programme was also organized during which certificates of appreciation and cash awards were handed over to the various concerned functionaries who have shown exemplary services in their respective fields.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar unfurled the tricolor and took Salute at the event in a function organized at DC Office here.

Additional District Development Commissioner Aijaz Abdullah Saraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Raina, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad besides other officers and officials of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Likewise, the I-Day celebrations were also held at District Court Complex Baramulla, Sub-Divisions, Tehsils, Blocks, Schools, Health Institutions and all Panchayats of the district.

At Anantnag: The 76th Independence Day function was held at GDC Khanabal (for Boys) where Chairman District Development Council Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi unfurled the national flag and took salute at the parade presented by the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, IRP, J&K Home Guards, JK Police Band and NCC besides, school children also took part in the march-past.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairman said that the nation is paying rich tributes to the leaders, freedom fighters and martyrs for the freedom of the country.

Gorsi highlighted the efforts besides achievements made by the district under various priority areas besides creation of durable and sustainable assets.

On the occasion, colourful cultural programmes on patriotic themes were presented by students and artists of the district.

The ceremony concluded with prize distribution for march past and cultural achievements. Employees from various departments were also felicitated for exemplary public service.

Among others, DDC, PDSJ, DIG SKR, SSP, DDC members, President MCA, ADDC, BDC Chairpersons, officers from Army, CRPF and other security forces, ADCs, ASJ, CEO, ACP, ACR, CMO and other officers, ex-ministers, legislators besides general public were present during the celebrations.

Besides, the I-Day function Sub Divisional Headquarters, Tehsil Headquarters, Community development blocks and various other public offices.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at various venues by the school education department where the staff members attended the celebrations with festive fervour.

At Budgam: The main Independence Day function was held at Sports Stadium Budgam, where Chairman DDC, Nazir Ahmad Khan Chief Guest on the occasion unfurled the tricolour and took salute at the march past.

Contingents from JKP, JKAP, CRPF, Home guards, NCC Cadets besides Contingent of students from different schools participated in the march past.

The Independence Day function was also attended by DDC & BDC Members, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem, other senior civil, police and military officers and other concerned.

During his address, Chairman DDC Budgam extended his greetings to the people and paid rich tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives to secure freedom from the British Colonial regime.

The Chairman also deliberated upon the overall development scenario and highlighted sector wise works and projects completed in past years and projects under execution or in the pipeline for the district Budgam.

Later, a variety of cultural programmes were presented by artists and school children on the occasion.

Various officers, officials, members of NGOs and journalists were felicitated for their meticulous work in their respective fields.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza also unfurled the National Flag at DC Office Budgam during a function held there.

Similar functions were also held at all Sub Division, Tehsil, block level, all 296 panchayats and all educational institutions where designated authorities unfurled the tricolour, inspected the march past.

The National Flags were also unfurled by concerned officers at all government offices in Budgam.

At Ganderbal: The District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at the 76th Independence Day function celebrated at Qamaria ground, here.

In her address, while congratulating the people of Ganderbal, DDC Chairperson lauded the importance of Independence Day celebration and highlighted the various developmental achievements registered by district administration in different sectors in the district besides implementation of welfare schemes.

Highlighting the developmental activities in the district, she said that a new era of development has begun in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Ganderbal district and new paths are being paved for all-round development.

The DDC Chairperson also lauded district administration for remaining steadfast to run the campaign of Har Ghar Tiranga and conducting Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and Kherbhawani Mela successfully which started this year after the gap of two years due to covid.

The function concluded with distribution of prizes among students and contingents who participated in March past and cultural programs. Students who participated in the National Anthem Singing competition and several officers/officials were also felicitated on the occasion.

The event was witnessed by Deputy Commissioner, Shyambir Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jeema Bashir, SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, President Municipal Council Ganderbal, ADDC, ADC, DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, Municipal Councilors besides various officers and officials from Police and District Administration.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also hoisted the tricolor at DC Office Complex, Amritsarovar Beehama Chowk and DC residence in presence of ADC, CPO, EO Municipal Council Ganderbal and other district officers and officials of revenue department.

Flag hoisting ceremony was also held in all Government offices and schools of the district.

At Pulwama: A grand function was organized at DPL Pulwama, where Chairman District Development Council, Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi unfurled the National Flag and took salute at March past comprising of the contingents from Police, CRPF, JKAP, JKP Womens wing, Fire & Emergency, Home Guard, IRP, NCC and school children of various educational institutes.

In his address, the DDC chairman congratulated the people on 76th Independence Day and recalled the great personalities for their contribution for the country’s freedom.

While highlighting various developmental works, the Chairman DDC said that Pulwama has become synonymous with Industrial growth, excellence in education and entrepreneurship adding that the District has also potential to become economically vibrant and self-sufficient in various products.

Later, a variety of cultural programmes were presented by artists and school children on the occasion.

Among others, DDC, BDC Members, all the civil and police officers and other functionaries were present on the occasion besides people from different areas of the district also attended the celebrations.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at various venues including at Sub Division, Tehsil, block, panchayats level and all educational institutions where designated authorities unfurled the tricolour, inspected the march past.

At Shopian: The Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Shopian, Bilqees Jan hoisted the national flag, took salute and inspected the parade presented by the contingents of CRPF, J&K Police, Home Guard, Forest Protection, Fire Services & Emergency, IRP and students of various Educational Institutions in a ceremonial jeep at District Police Lines, here.

On the occasion, Bilqees Jan said that this auspicious day offers us an occasion to commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters while offering our sincere tribute and gratitude for their contribution.

Bilqees Jan highlighted the achievements and developmental activities under-taken by various executing agencies in the district. She said that the District Administration is committed to the holistic development of the district and called for coordinated efforts at all levels of the Administrative set up in this regard.

She said that the district has achieved tremendous results in some of the programmes and schemes during the last one year. She also said that the District Administration will and is trying to come up to their expectations and take the district forward on the vision and mission of making the district a model to emulate.

DDC Vice-Chairperson, Irfan Manhas; Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; SP, Tanushree; ADDC, Manzoor Hussain; ADC, Mushtaq Ahmed Simnani; DDC Members, PRIs, ACR and other District/Sectoral officers besides Civil Society members, students, and large number of people and employees were present.

Officers of Army, CRPF and para military were also present.

Cultural programmes were presented by the District Information Centre Shopian and students of various Educational Institutions.

Prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the officers/officials and students for showing best performance in various activities.

At Kulgam: The main Independence Day function was held at District Police Lines Kulgam where Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, Mohd Afzal Parrey hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the march past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKP Ladies Police Group, District police band and Home guard, NCC besides school children.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairperson gave a historical background of the day and said that Independence Day is the most significant day in the history of the country.

He also highlighted the developmental scenario of the district and achievements registered by district administration in different sectors besides implementation of welfare schemes.

Colourful cultural programmes were also presented which enthralled the audience.

Later, a prize distribution ceremony was organized in which officers, officials, sports persons and students were felicitated.

VC Chairperson, Shazia Jan, DDC members and PRIs, Deputy Commissioner, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat; SSP Kulgam, Dr.GV Sandeep; Commandant CRPF and officers and officials from civil and police administration were present at the event besides, a large number of people also attended the celebrations.

The National-flag was also hoisted by Deputy Commissioner, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at mini-secretariat Kulgam where all officers and officials of mini secretariat were present.

President Municipal Council Kulgam, Muneeb Ahmad Zargar also unfurled the National flag at Municipal office Kulgam.

Meanwhile, celebrations were also held across the district during which the national flag was hoisted in Sub Division Noorabad D.H Pora, DIC, Blocks, tehsils and panchayat level, health institutes, Police stations, Municipalities, schools, colleges and all other institutions and departments.

At Kupwara: The main function was held at District Police Lines Kupwara where Chairman, District Development Council (DDC), Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori hoisted the National Flag and took salute on March Past presented by the contingents of JKP, IRP, CRPF, FPP, JK Home Guards, Police Commandos, Police Band Party and school children.

Vice Chairperson, DDC, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir; Principal, District & Sessions Judge Kupwara, Tasleem Arif; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir, SSP, Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; DDC Members, BDC Chairpersons, Senior Civil, Police, CRPF and Army Officers were present on the occasion, besides, PRIs, government employees, school children and people in large numbers attended the celebrations.

Addressing the function, the Chairman DDC congratulated the people on the eve of Independence Day and remembered the freedom fighters of the nation who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

The Chairman deliberated upon the overall development scenario and highlighted sector wise works and projects completed in past years and enlisted the developmental projects under execution or in the pipeline for the district.

Earlier, on his arrival the Chairman visited the Martyr’s Memorial and laid flowers there.

Various colourful multilingual cultural programmes with patriotic taste and fanfare were presented by different schools and artists, which got applause from the people. Lezium, Mass PT, Martial Art and Human Pyramid were also presented.

At the conclusion of the function, a prize distribution ceremony was held during which the officers and employees from District Administration, Civil and Police were felicitated with Mementos and Certificates of Appreciation by the VIP. Awards were also given to National Anthem Singing Competition winners of Kupwara district.

At Sub Division Handwara, Chairman Municipal Committee Handwara, Masroor Ahmad Banday hoisted the National Flag at DPL Handwara and took salute on the parade. Cultural variety programmes were also held on the occasion.

In Lolab sub division, SDM Lolab, Aijaz Ahmad hoisted the tricolour at GDC Sogam and took salute. Cultural programmes were also held.

At Karnah sub division, BDC Chairperson, Tangdar, Reyaz Ahmad Khoja hoisted the tricolour and took salute. Cultural programmes were also held.

The National Flag was also hoisted in various Government Offices and Educational Institutions across the district including Kupwara, Handwara, Lolab and Karnah sub divisions.

At Bandipora: The main function was organised at SK Stadium Bandipora where Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora, Ab Gani Bhat hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute on the march past comprising of contingents of CRPF 3rd battalion, J&K Executive Police, J&K- IRP, J&K Fire and Emergency, SPOs, Home Guard, NCC, school students followed by police Band Group.

The Independence Day celebrations was attended Vice Chairman DDC, Kowsar Shfeeq; DC Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed; Principal District and Session Judge Bandipora, Mohd Ibrahim Wani; SSP Bandipora, Mohd Zahid; DDC Members, ADC, ADDC, ASP, DPO, JDP, Padma Shree Awardee Faisal Ali Dar, BDCs, PRIs and general public.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Chairman paid rich tributes to the martyrs of freedom struggle due to which the current generation is breathing in a free country.

Bhat appreciated the district administration for working tirelessly on the developmental front. He said the district received the award for best performance in e-Governance at Hyderabad.

Different cultural programmes were presented by school children, JK Police and CRPF. The attraction of the day was bike stunts by JK Police’s DareDevil group that amused the audience.

Later, awards were distributed among winners in March past, cultural programmes and best services by officers.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad hoisted the tricolor at Mini Secretariat Bandipora.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Owais enumerated the developmental activities in the district. He said many major developmental projects have been completed in the past few years.

Similar functions were held across the district at sub division, Tehsil and block level besides in departments and at colleges and educational institutions.