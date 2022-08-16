SRINAGAR : Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha hoisted the Tricolour at the function on the momentous occasion of 76th Independence Day, at Srinagar this morning.

The Lt Governor inspected the parade and took salute at an impressive march past.

The Independence Day parade consisted of various contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, JKAP IRP, JKP women contingents, SDRF, Fire and Emergency services, J&K Police, Civil Defence, Forest Protection Force, National Cadet Corps, School Students, besides Brass Bands of JKP, BSF, and JKP Pipe band.

Evoking the spirit of patriotic ethos, students and cultural artists presented colourful cultural items. The celebrations of the 76th Independence Day remembered the sacrifices of our bravehearts and martyrs, and rekindled the spirit of the Indian freedom movement.

Cultural pageantry with themes of national integration demonstrated our shared commitment to fundamental values of social harmony, and the artists representing the glorious composite heritage also exhibited the glimpses of a new and resurgent J&K. Energetic performances of Bhand Pather and Bhangra dance were also presented on the occasion.

The Lt Governor handed over cash prizes to the student groups who excelled in the cultural items.

The winners of the National Anthem singing competition were also felicitated at the UT level Independence Day event.

Among those present on the occasion at Cricket Stadium Srinagar were Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh; Sh K. K. Sharma, State Election Commissioner; Judges of the High Court; PRI representatives; Sh Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP; Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps; former legislators; senior Civil, Police, and Army officers, political and social activists, prominent citizens and media persons.