SRINAGAR : A 7,500 sqft National Flag reached the Dal Lake today after traveling through the length and breadth of the country.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Dal Lake and saluted the 7500 sqft Tricolour displayed on the Banks of Dal Lake at SKICC.

“It was a joyous moment for me to salute our beloved tricolour”, he said.

The Lt Governor said that it is a matter of great pride for us that J&K is hosting the National flag of such huge dimensions under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Utsav.

Following the clarion call of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, people of Jammu Kashmir along with people from all parts of the country have shown great enthusiasm in celebrating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav’, he added.

The Lt Governor further said that during this Amrit Kaal Khand when we are remembering the journey of 75 years of Independence, we have also resolved to move into a golden future in the next 25 years.

The National Flag was displayed by the team of Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Darjeeling, led by its Principal, Group Capt Jai Kishan, in collaboration with India Tourism, Northern Region, spreading the message of National Unity and Integrity.

The Flag, before arrival in Srinagar was displayed in Darjeeling on 08 August, 2022 on the occasion of 80 years of Quit India movement.

The team HMI had displayed the same Flag first in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021, and subsequently at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata on 15th August, 2021 and at the Statue of Unity, Gujarat on 31 October, 2021.

Thereafter, the Flag was displayed at Antarctica, setting the world record of the largest National Flag of any country displayed for the first time in Antarctica.

Now, in line with the Government of India’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Flag is being displayed in Srinagar. It will travel to other parts of the country in the coming days.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, senior officials of GoI and UT Government besides others were present on the occasion.