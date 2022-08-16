Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attends Jashn-e-Dal event at iconic Dal lake

SRINAGAR : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Jashn-e-Dal programme to celebrate the 75 years of Independence, under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ organized on the banks of iconic Dal lake at Nehru Park.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor suggested five resolutions in Amrit Kaal Khand for conservation, preservation of ecological heritage.

Observing that there has been increase in population leading to encroachment and deterioration of water resources, the Lt Governor stressed that Janbhagidari, effective coordination, anti-encroachment drive, short- term plan of next 5 yrs and a long-term plan of 25 yrs would be required for restoring past glory of our lakes and rivers.

The Lt Governor said, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi started Mission Amrit Sarovar in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to revive ponds, rivers, lakes which are a vital part of the society and are essential for our existence.

The power of Jan Bhagidhari has borne visible changes in the cleanliness in and around our iconic water bodies. Today, Dal is cleaner than before. Public focus has now shifted towards the rejuvenation of Gilsar and Khushalsar Lake, he added.

In the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Lt Governor urged all to take a pledge to resolve for ensuring cleanliness of our lakes and water bodies.

Cleaning lakes and rivers with public participation should be our priority. We must think about how we want to see our lakes in the next 25 years and accordingly prepare to achieve that vision, the Lt Governor added.

Water is a living being, it has the power to give life. Be it officials, engineers, people of the enlightened class, everyone will have to manage water resources for the future, he said.

The unplanned development and increasing population has endangered our rich water resources. The city administration, LCMA, civil society and enlightened citizens must work together for the rejuvenation work. Secure, Sanitize and Restore should be our resolution for all encroached or inactive water bodies, said the Lt Governor.

A scintillating Shikara rally with performances representing the rich culture of Jammu Kashmir remained the highlight of the Jashn-e-Dal celebration organised under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A video was also released showcasing various effective efforts made by the LCMA towards making Dal Lake clean and sustainable.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion said that rejuvenation and cleaning works are under going on mission mode in the entire Dal lake.

Sh Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, H&UDD, in his welcome address briefed about various initiatives towards transforming Srinagar city and progress achieved under various projects under Srinagar Smart City limited.

The musical programme Jashn-e-Dal was organized jointly by the Tourism department, J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority and Srinagar Smart City Project as part of the celebrations of the 76th Independence Day.

Sh Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; besides senior officers of UT administration and a number of people were present on the occasion.