AIIMS Bhubaneswar Observes 76th Independence Day with patriotic fervor

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar observed 76th Independence Day with patriotic fervor. Executive Director of the National Institute Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas attending the ceremony as chief guest hoisted the national flag.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion Dr. Biswas congratulated all as India completes 75 years of Independence. He offered tributes to a galaxy of freedom fighters and emphasized upon to remember their vision and dream for India. Dr. Biswas in his speech made a call to all the employees of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to keep themselves fit and maintain good health. It will certainly encourage us to serve society enthusiastically, added Dr. Biswas.

Among others, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Prof (Dr) Sachidananda Mohanty, Dean (Academic) Dr. Debashis Hota, Registrar B B Mishra, Dean (Examination) Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty, Dean (Research) Dr. Binod Kumar Patro, Financial Advisor Pramod Kumar Sahu, SE K P Mishra graced the occasion.

To mark the occasion students and faculties of AIIMS Bhubaneswar performed mesmirising patriotic cultural programmes. ED Dr. Biswas felicitated employees from different departments for their outstanding contribution and dedication in their respective fields. Similarly, meritorious students participated in different competitions held to mark the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign also awarded.

Deputy Director (Administration) Rashmi Ranjan Sethy expressing his gratitude to all called upon to put all effort for comprehensive development of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.