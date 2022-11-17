31 insurgents lay down arms to join mainstream in Imphal, Manipur

Security forces of IGAR(South) under Spear Corps along with Manipur Police successfully persuaded 31 insurgents of KCP(PWG), KYKL, PREPAK and UNLF outifits to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

On 16 Nov 2022, a Homecoming Ceremony was organised by Government of Manipur at Imphal where 31 insurgents of different outfits (17 of KCP(PWG), 3 of KYKL, 7 of PREPAK and 4 of UNLF) laid down their arms before Hon’ble Chief Minister of Manipur Shri N Biren Singh.

The insurgents surrendered along with one M-16 rifle, one M-4 rifle, one Lathod gun with three rounds, one local made single barrel gun with five rounds, three .32 pistols, three .22 pistols, one 12mm pistol, one IED and four 7.65mm pistols.

Security Forces compliment the insurgents for this decision and impress upon all those who have chosen the wrong path to join back into the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life.

Families of the surrendered insurgents also expressed their gratitude to the Security Forces for safely bringing their loved ones back to the family.