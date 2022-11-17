PM Narendra Modi arrives in New Delhi after concluding his visit to Bali, Indonesia for G20 Summit. PM thanks people of Indonesia, Indonesian Govt and President Joko Widodo for their warm hospitality.

The Prime Minister had fruitful deliberations with various world leaders and also highlighted India’s position on key subjects. India was also handed over the Presidency of the G20 at the closing session of the #G20Summit in Bali yesterday. India will officially assume the G20 presidency from 1st of next month. At the closing session, Indonesian President symbolically handed over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Modi.