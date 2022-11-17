Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that wearing of masks is not compulsory during air travel but passengers should preferably use them amid the declining number of coronavirus cases. Till now, the use of masks or face covers in flights was mandatory.

The Ministry added that the decision has been taken in line with the government’s policy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response. It said, the in-flight announcements will only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask or face covers. It said, any specific reference to fine and penal action need not be announced