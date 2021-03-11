27th “Hunar Haat” being organised at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from 12th March

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said in Bhopal that the 27th “Hunar Haat” is being organised at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from tomorrow 12th March with “Commitment to Swadeshi & Swavalamban” (self-sustenance) and “Resolve to Self-reliant India”.

Shri Naqvi said that anniversary of Dandi March will be observed on 12th March and 75 weeks-long “Amrut Mahotsav” will also be launched tomorrow to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence which will witness various glorious and memorable events.

Shri Naqvi said that the 27th “Hunar Haat” of indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on 13th March.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president and MP Shri Vishnu Dutt Sharma; Madhya Pradesh Minister for Home, Jail, Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Narottam Mishra; Minister for Urban Development and Housing Shri Bhupendra Singh; Minister for Medical Education Shri Vishvas Sarang will grace the occasion as Guests of Honour.

The Union Minority Affairs Ministry is organising the 27th “Hunar Haat” at Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal with the theme of “Vocal for Local” till 21st March, 2021. More than 600 artisans, craftsmen from more than 31 States/UTs are participating in the “Hunar Haat” in Bhopal.

Artisans from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal etc have brought rare elegant and magnificent indigenous handmade products for sale and display.

Ajrakh print, Applique work, art metal ware, artificial jewellery, Bagh print, Bandhej, Black pottery, block print, jute-bamboo products, brass products, Chikankari, Khadi products, leather products, clay-wooden-metal toys, marble products, Sandalwood products etc are available at “Hunar Haat” in Bhopal. The visitors will enjoy traditional foods from every corner of the country. Renowned artists such as Shri Sudesh Bhonsle, Nooran Sisters, Shri Altaf Raja, Mrs Shibani Kashyap, Nizami Brothers etc will present various musical programmes.

Shri Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat” have proved to be “Employment and Empowerment Exchange” of artisans and craftsmen. The “Hunar Haat” have provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh 50,000 artisans, craftsmen and artists yet. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7 lakh 50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 “Hunar Haat” which will be organised by completion of 75 years of the country’s independence.

Shri Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat” is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal also where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen digital/online.

Next “Hunar Haat” will be organised in Goa (25 March to 04 April); Dehradun (9 April to 18 April); Surat (23 April to 2 May). Besides, the “Hunar Haat” will also be organised at Kota; Hyderabad; Mumbai; Jaipur; Patna; Prayagraj; Ranchi; Guwahati; Bhubaneswar; Jammu-Kashmir etc this year.