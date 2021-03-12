Jammu & Kashmir: Maha Shivratri celebrated with religious fervour across Ramban district; Thousands participate in Shiv Shobha Yatra

Ramban : The holy festival of Maha Shivratri was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the Ramban district today along with other parts of the country.

Maha Shivratri, which literally translates to ‘Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival largely celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Maagha according to Hindu calendar.

On the occasion, all the temples were decorated and witnessed huge rush of the devotees since early morning.

A Shiv Shobha Yatra was also taken out in which President, Maha Shivratri Celebration Committee, Ramban, Kunal Magotra, and several other religious and political leaders, besides prominent citizens participated.

The Yatra started from Pracheen Shiv Mandir, Maitra and passed through Govind Pura Maitra, Boli Bazaar and Main Bazaar before culminating at Ragunath Mandir.

The District and Police administration had made adequate security and other arrangements for the convenience of devotees. The People of different communities besides devotees including men, women and children standing alongside the route welcomed the Shobha Yatra.

Langer was also organised by the Sanatan Dharm Sabha at Maitra and by the locals at Rampant.