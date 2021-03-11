Cycling & Trekking Expedition flag off by air Officer Commanding, 7 BRD IAF

New Delhi: A Cycling expedition was organised by 7 BRD, IAF as part of “Swarnim Vijay Celebration” of the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 War.

The expedition was flagged off at AF Station Tughlakabad, New Delhi on 05 March 21. The expedition team comprising 30 Air warriors, led by Air Commodore Y Umesh, Air Officer Commanding, 7 BRD covered a distance of 100+ kms on cycle from AF Station Pathankot to Dharamshala, Mcleodganj and Yol Cantt followed by a Trekking expedition of 18 kms from Mcleodganj to Triund Top on 06th and 07th March.

The team stopped enroute at colleges and villages to spread awareness among youth on career prospects available in the Indian Air Force and showcased the sprit of Adventure with the message “Life with thrill and challenges”.