21 Greenfield Airports to be set up across the country

New Delhi : Government of India has formulated a Greenfield Airports Policy, 2008 which provides guidelines, procedure and conditions for establishment of new Greenfield Airports in the country.Under the Greenfield Airports Policy, Government of India has so far accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield Airports across the country namely Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Hassan and Shimoga in Karnataka, Datia (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Oravakal in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh. The airports accorded approval at Mopa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi, Noida (Jewar), Dholera, Hirasar, Bhogapuram, Kannur and Kushinagar are international airports and remaining are domestic airports. Out of these, eight airports namely Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Oravakal and Kushinagar have been operationalized.

Government of India granted ‘in principle’ approval to Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP) on 08.05.2018 for setting up a new greenfield international airport at Jewar, Noida. GoUP appointed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) as the implementing agency for the project under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. GoUP has awarded the project to M/s Zurich Airport International AG for development of the airport.GoUP has informed that the task of acquisition of 1334 hectare of land for Phase-I of the project has been completed and the possession of the land has been obtained. As per the Master Plan submitted by YIAPL, the forecast for initial year traffic is 4 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) for the airport against the initial capacity of 12 MPPA for Phase I. The estimated project cost for Phase I is Rs. 8914 crore including the land acquisition cost. As per the Concession Agreement, the scheduled completion date of airport is 29th September, 2024.

This information was given by the Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindiain a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.