AAI and Other Airport Developers have targeted capital outlay of Rs. 91000 crore for the development of airport sector

New Delhi : Upgradation/Modernisation of airports is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other Airport Developers from time to time depending on the availability of land, commercial viability, socio-economic considerations, traffic demand/ willingness of airlines to operate to/from such airports. AAI and other Airport Developers have targeted capital outlay of approximately Rs. 91000 crore in airport sector in the next five years for expansion and modification of existing terminals, new terminals and strengthening of runways, among other activities.

Under the Greenfield Airports Policy-2008, Government of India has so far accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield Airports across the country namely Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Hassan and Shimoga in Karnataka, Datia (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Oravakal in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh. Out of these, eight airports namely Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Oravakal and Kushinagar have been operationalized.

In Bihar, AAI had projected a land requirement of 108 acre for development of a Civil Enclave at Bihta Airport. The land (108 acre) has already been handed over by the State Government of Bihar to AAI. However, AAI has projected an additional land requirement of 191.5 acre for runway extension & installation of approach light and 8 acre for city side development to accommodate wide bodied aircraft for international operations at the airport. The additional land at Bihta airport is yet to be handed over to AAI by the State Government. In case of non availability of land, the State Government needs to identify an alternate site for construction of a Greenfield airport meeting the requirements for operation of international flights.

This information was given by the Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.