New Delhi : Scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India remain suspended w.e.f 22.03.2020 in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation vide circular dated 19.01.2022 has extended the suspension till 28.02.2022. This ban is applicable for all countries. However, international flights under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ (including air bubble arrangements) are operational.

Flights under the air bubble arrangement will continue till the time scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India remain suspended. As on 01.02.2022, India has air bubble arrangements with 35 countries. List of countries is available at Annexure-A. The government periodically reviews the existing air bubble arrangements as well as formalizes new air travel bubble arrangements after taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation, the passenger demand and assessment of risk factor with the concerned country after taking concurrence of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The estimated losses incurred by airlines in India in the financial year 2020-21 is approximately Rs.19,564 crore. Corrective measures taken by the Government include formalization of 35 air bubble arrangements with foreign countries, which allows the Indian carriers to operate international flights to/from these countries. In addition, as per the information received from National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC), borrowers from aviation sector have availed guarantee support under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) which has been extended up to March 2023.

Annexure-A

List of countries with whom Air Bubble arrangement has been finalized

Afghanistan Australia Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Canada Ethiopia Finland France Germany Iraq Japan Kazakhstan Kenya Kuwait Maldives Mauritius Nepal Netherlands Nigeria Oman Qatar Rwanda Russia Saudi Arabia Seychelles Singapore Sri Lanka Switzerland Tanzania UAE UK Ukraine USA Uzbekistan

This information was given by the Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.