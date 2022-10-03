Young students from remote Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj become first in Odisha to experience Jio True5G network

Pahadpur : For over 100 students, teachers, and residents at SLS Memorial Residential School in remote Pahadpur village, it was a truly memorable occasion and lifetime experience as they became a part of a unique live demonstrative class through Jio True5G network. This also made its way to history as the SLS Memorial Residential school in Pahadpur, the village of Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu, in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, became the first school in Odisha to experience transformational high-speed 5G technology and participate in successful live 5G use case demonstration in education sector, with Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.

The students also connected on Jio True5G with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and other dignitaries from the India Mobile Congress being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 1st – 4th October. Several dignitaries including senior officials from Dept. of Telecom, Govt. of India and Reliance Jio along with school Principal, teachers and locals witnessed this momentous occasion at the school.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries said “ With 5G, India will take longer and faster strides towards Sab Ka Digital Saath and Sab Ka Digital Vikas. India may have started a little late, but I want to assure all of you, we will finish first by rolling out 5G services across the length and breadth of India. And as an industry, we will ensure that we have the highest quality and the most affordable rates than anyone else has in the world. Today, I want to reiterate Jio’s commitment to deliver 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country by December 2023. Most of Jio’s 5G is developed in India, and hence carries the stamp of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

He further added that “The steps taken to fast-track India’s march into the 5G era provide a compelling proof of our Prime Minister’s determination. This is most heartening because 5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. To my mind, it is a foundational technology that unlocks the full potential of other 21st century technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Robotics, Blockchain, and Metaverse.

It may be noted that Jio has been the No. 1 digital service provider in Odisha with both highest number of subscribers as well as highest revenue market share. As per the latest telecom subscriber data, published by TRAI, Jio leads with over 41.61% subscriber market share and over 52% market share in total gross revenue of the industry, in the state. This has been fuelled by Jio’s largest true-4G network, rapid expansion into hitherto unconnected areas and affordable rates along with seamless high-speed internet connectivity across the state. With the largest 4G network, Jio has been providing the best digital experience to millions of happy customers in Odisha and is preparing to soon roll out True5G services in the state. Jio’s 5G solution is made in India, by Indians and to suit the need of every Indian. Jio is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period, because of its nationwide fibre presence, all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem.