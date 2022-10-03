Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be on three-day visit to J&K from today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from today, October 3. He will pay obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, address two mega rallies, chair high level security review meeting, and review developmental activities.

Mr. Shah will arrive in Jammu this evening and will meet a few delegations. Senior BJP leaders are also expected to meet Mr. Shah to discuss the political situation in J&K.

AIR correspondent reports, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fly to the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji in the Trikuta Hills tomorrow morning and pay obeisance and then fly to Rajouri town & address a massive public rally.

The home minister will directly speak to the Pahari community of the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. After his public rally at Rajouri, the Home Minister will return to Jammu the same day and inaugurate the Jammu-Akhnoor flyover along Jammu-Poonch National Highway and several other projects. Before leaving for Srinagar in the evening Shah will also chair a meeting of senior BJP leaders.

On October 5 Shah will address a grand rally in Baramulla town which will be attended by people from across Kashmir, especially north Kashmir. Besides, people from south Kashmir will also attend the rally. Amit Shah will speak about various developmental activities undertaken by the Centre and will also speak about new steps taken by the Centre Government on the developmental front.

In the afternoon of October 5, the Home Minister will travel to Srinagar and chair a high level security review meeting in the capital city at the Raj Bhawan, Srinagar to review progress on anti-militancy operations, infiltration, and law and order.

He will also chair a separate review meeting about the developmental projects in J&K where heads of various departments will be present. Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone for the Cancer hospital, being constructed by Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, in the Valley.