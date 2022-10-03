National

PM Narendra Modi greets everyone on Maha Ashtami

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami. The Prime Minister said that May the blessings of Maa Mahagauri bring fortune, prosperity and success in everyone’s life. Shri Modi also shared recital of prayers (stuti) of Maa Mahagauri.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“वन्दे वाञ्छितकामार्थं चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।

सिंहारूढां चतुर्भुजां महागौरीं यशस्वीनीम्॥

महा अष्टमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। मां महागौरी हर किसी के जीवन में सौभाग्य, संपन्नता और सफलता लेकर आएं। माता के भक्तों के लिए उनकी यह स्तुति…”

