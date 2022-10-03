India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.77 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.77 Cr (2,18,77,06,075) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,41,180) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415226 2nd Dose 10119056 Precaution Dose 7032109 FLWs 1st Dose 18436849 2nd Dose 17716795 Precaution Dose 13665957 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41041180 2nd Dose 31826969 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61949677 2nd Dose 53095999 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561295646 2nd Dose 515858073 Precaution Dose 96654369 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204033529 2nd Dose 196982679 Precaution Dose 49179909 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127671567 2nd Dose 123153455 Precaution Dose 47577031 Precaution Dose 21,41,09,375 Total 2,18,77,06,075

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 36,126. Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 4,301 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,32,671.

3,011 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,34,849 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.57 Cr (89,57,48,895) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.31% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.23%.