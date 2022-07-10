World record in Nagpur -Construction of longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column piers

New Delhi : Another World Record in the Bag! Heartiest Congratulations to Team Maharashtra Metro & Team NHAI on achieving the world record in Nagpur by: -Constructing longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column pierssaid Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets.

The Minister said constructing Maximum Metro stations (3 Metro Stations) on Double Decker Viaduct in Nagpur,Recognized by Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records, this is indeed a proud moment for the entire country.

Shri Gadkari thanked the incredible Engineers, Officers & Workers who persevered day & night to make this day happen. He said such development is the fulfillment of the promise by Prime MinisterShri Narendra Modi Government on building world class infrastructure in New India.