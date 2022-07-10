TVS Motor Company Launches The All-New TVS RONIN; Forays Into The Premium Lifestyle Segment By Launching The Industry-First ‘Modern-Retro’ Motorcycle

New Delhi : TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, today announced its foray into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of the industry’s first ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle – the TVS RONIN. Designed ground up, the TVS RONIN is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider. The TVS RONIN is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle.

TVS Motor’s strong legacy of 110 years, and leading technology and innovation, will now be taken forward with the launch of a new way of living, TVS RONIN. Marking the company’s entry into the segment of premium lifestyle motorcycling, the motorcycle is an extension of its commitment to bringing in a new way of riding. The TVS RONIN’s versatile features, combined with a unique design and modern technology, ensure stress-free riding experiences across terrains.The motorcycle is also one of many firsts with impressive technology and convenience features like dual-channel ABS, voice assistance, and enhanced connectivity. In another first, the TVS RONIN will launch with an exclusive range of branded world-class merchandise and custom accessories, a configurator and a dedicated experience program.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The launch of the new TVS RONIN is a significant milestone for TVS Motor. The TVS RONIN motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today. It is designed to create an effortless and ‘unscripted’ riding experience. True to the TVS brand it has cutting edge technology and connectivity. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process.”

Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, commented, “Motorcycling at the global level is changing. It is moving from serving a functional purpose to enabling self-expression, freedom, and the willingness to explore. Inspired by our customers’ need to chart ‘unscripted’ journeys, the TVS RONIN will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage. This is thereby transforming the premiumisation into personalisation more and more, creating a trend in the two-wheeler segment. The motorcycle will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers, offering a differentiated brand ecosystem. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive riding character of this motorcycle.”

TVS RONIN will be available in three variants – TVS RONIN SS, TVS RONIN DS, and the top variant, TVS RONIN TD. It will be available in select dealerships across the country starting July 2022.

Highlights of the new TVS RONIN

A Whole New Lifestyle

Comfortable riding experience across terrains

TVS RONIN CuLT – where Culture, Lifestyle, and Travel come alive

Digital Riding Experience

Configurator for effortless customisation

Digital cluster with SmartXonnect

AR experience through the TVS ARIVE app

Exclusive Merchandise & Accessories

Extensive range of merchandise and riding gear

Curated kits with exclusive accessories

Key features of the new TVS RONIN

A New Story in Style

All LED Lamps

Signature T-shaped pilot lamp

Asymmetric Speedometer

Exhaust & Muffler design

Chain Cover

9 Spoke Alloy Wheels

Block Tread Tyres

State of the Tech

Digital Cluster (DTE – Distance to Empty, ETA – Estimated Time of Arrival, Gear Shift Assist, Side Stand Engine Inhibitor, Service Due Indication, Low Battery Indicator)

Voice Assist

Turn by Turn Navigation

Incoming Call Alert / Receive

Custom Window Notification

Ride Analysis on TVS SmartXonnect App

Effortless Experience Riding

Rain & Urban ABS Modes

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) – Low noise feather touch start

Upside Down Front Fork (USD)

Rear Monoshock

Glide Through Technology (GTT)

Assist and Slipper Clutch

3-Step Adjustable lever

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.