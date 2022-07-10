Professor Sir Ralf Speth, Chairman Of TVS Motor Company, Admitted As A Fellow Of The Royal Society

New Delhi: Professor Sir Ralf Speth, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, has been admitted as a Fellow of The Royal Society.

A celebratory occasion, the New Fellow Admissions Day ceremony for those elected in 2020 occurred on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022 at The Royal Society in London after previously being delayed due to pandemic restrictions.

The honour was bestowed in recognition of Sir Ralf’s advocacy for UK research and development and his commitment to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) education.

Sir Ralf’s admission into The Royal Society sees him join a global collective of revered scientists including Nobel Laureates and leaders in industry and science policy who have been carefully chosen for their contributions to the field of science.

Established with its founding Charters of the 1660’s, The Royal Society is the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence with the fundamental purpose to recognise, promote, and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity.

Professor Sir Ralf Speth, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said: “It is a considerable honour to have been admitted into such a prestigious organisation as The Royal Society. The work conducted by the esteemed group of Fellows and Foreign Officers is invaluable to humanity and progress to have the opportunity to contribute to such an endeavour is a privilege.

“Mobility is changing. Whilst our focus is on the technology that transforms our near future, we must keep one eye further ahead to ensure that our research and discoveries can be continued by the bright and inquisitive minds of the next generation. To be admitted as a Fellow of The Royal Society provides access to the great thinkers of my own generation who can help realise that future.”

Professor Sir Ralf Speth became Chairman of TVS Motor Company in April 2022 with his predecessor, Mr Venu Srinivasan, becoming Chairman Emeritus. Prior to joining TVS, Sir Ralf most recently held the position of CEO at Jaguar Land Rover for eleven years and has been credited with transforming the company into the global icon it is today.

Mr Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, said: “On behalf of TVS, I congratulate Sir Ralf on his admission to The Royal Society. His passion for science, technology and education is truly remarkable and will make him a hugely valued Fellow of The Royal Society.

“His curiosity and energy always motivates the people he interacts with to be innovative and agile and encourages them to embrace new technology. With his illustrious career and expertise, The Royal Society is admitting a true industry pioneer. Congratulations Ralf.

Mr Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said: “We at TVS Motor are extremely proud of Sir Ralf’s achievements. He inspires us every day with his exceptional dedication to the relentless pursuit of scientific and technological excellence. Sir Ralf always emphasises the need to use technology to improve safety and enhance sustainability. It is an honour to have him guide us. This induction to The Royal Society is a befitting recognition of his continued contributions to the automotive industry and society at large.