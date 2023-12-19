Bhubaneswar: World Odia Language Conference to be held in Bhubaneswar in February 2024, decision taken at Heritage Cabinet. It will be a 3-day conference with language experts to be invited from all parts of the globe.

“In February 2024, we shall have the first ever World Odia Language conference in Odisha, which will involve people from all over the world who have worked on this language. It will primarily focus on youth and the challenges that the Odia language might face in the future,” says Sujata Karthikeyan, Secretary Odia Language, Literature and Cultural Department.

Linguists and researchers of national and international repute will be invited to address the thematic sessions of the conference. Students from all over the state will be widely involved. Special attention will be given to the youth for the adoption of the Odia language. Educational institutes/universities will organise their programs during this conference.

This “World Odia Language Conference” will speed up the propagation, dissemination and research work of Odia language in the state, and abroad.

After the decision of the Heritage Cabinet meeting, Minister for Tourism, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Ashwini Kumar Patra, Chief Secretary PK Jena and Odia LL & C Dept Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sujatha R. Karthikeyan provided detailed information to the media at a presser here today.