SOMANY Ceramics Unveils Exquisite Premium Bathware Range with Bollywood Icon Salman Khan

New Delhi : SOMANY Ceramics, a leader in the tile and sanitaryware industry, has proudly introduced its premium bathware collection through a captivating TVC featuring its ambassador Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan.

The premium bathware range by SOMANY encompasses a diverse selection, including exquisite knobs, taps, shower range among other key products designed to upgrade bathroom aesthetics.

In the commercial, Salman Khan introduces Somany’s bathware range and charms the audience by casually navigating through a lavishly designed bathroom and shower space featuring SOMANY’s exquisite bathware collection. Salman captivatingly prompts viewers to discover SOMANY’s exclusive bathware collection. The advertisement offers a glimpse into the varied offerings of the collection, culminating in a persuasive showcase of its distinctive features, fostering anticipation among the audience for further exploration.

Abhishek Somany, Managing Director & CEO of Somany Ceramics Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “At SOMANY, we are dedicated to setting benchmarks of quality and excellence. Our premium bathware range focuses on providing top-notch products that redefines luxury. We believe our campaign will not only resonate with our customers but also set a new standard in the bathware segment.”

SOMANY Ceramics continues to push boundaries in design and innovation, and this premium bathware collection is another stride towards enhancing the overall bathing experience. The TVC, with Salman Khan at its forefront, not only highlights the aesthetics and functionality of the bathware but also reinforces SOMANY’s excellence.