World Athletics Coaches Education Program (Level 1) organized by Athletics Federation of India concluded today at KIIT Premises

The World Athletics Coaches Education Program (Level 1) organized by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the first time in Odisha at KIIT University Premises from 15th – 26th January 2024 was concluded today. A total of 25 Coaches selected by Athletics Federation of India from all parts of the Country are taking part in this prestigious education program which include Olympians like Anuradha Biswal from Odisha & Susmita Singha Roy from West Bengal and International Players like Om Prakash Singh, Manikandaraj Murugiam, Elavarasi Manikandarajan & Mrudula Korada. The Chief educator of the program is Prof. Jai Prakash Bhukar, Head, Department of Physical Education, Central University of Haryana & Co-educator is Ms. Suma Patlumane, Athletics Coach, NCOE, SAI Bengaluru. The Valedictory ceremony was attended by Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT DU; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, School of Sports & Yogic Sciences, KIIT & KISS & Shri. Lalatendu Mishra, Director Sports, KIIT DU. Shri. Sanjay Kumar Garnaik, Senior Head Coach, Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt of Odisha & Former National Coach Indian Junior Athletics Team coordinated the education program with AFI & KIIT.

The coaches attended the final examination today morning and all of them passed successfully. All the coaches from different parts of the country thanked Prof. Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food and Program & Training Venue) for the education program.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal expressed his pleasure that Athletics Federation of India conducted this prestigious education program at KIIT, he also congratulated all the coaches on successfully passing the said program.