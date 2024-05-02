Tata Motors registered total sales of 77,521 units in April 2024

Bengaluru : Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2024 stood at 77,521 vehicles, compared to 69,599 units during April 2023.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category April 2024 April 2023 % change (Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 76,399 68,514 12%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category April 2024 April 2023 Growth (Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 7,875 6,984 13% ILMCV Trucks 4,316 2,148 101% Passenger Carriers 4,502 2,061 118% SCV cargo and pickup 11,823 10,314 15% CV Domestic 28,516 21,507 33% CV IB 1,022 9,85 4% Total CV 29,538 22,492 31%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,722 units, compared to 8,985 units in April 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,218 units compared to 9,515 units in April 2023.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category April 2024 April 2023 Growth (Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 47,883 47,007 2% PV IB 100 100 0% Total PV (includes EV) 47,983 47,107 2% EV (IB + Domestic) 6,364 6,516 -2%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.