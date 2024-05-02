Auto CarBusiness

Tata Motors registered total sales of 77,521 units in April 2024

Bengaluru : Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2024 stood at 77,521 vehicles, compared to 69,599 units during April 2023.

  • Domestic Sales Performance:

 

Category April 2024 April 2023 % change

(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales 76,399 68,514 12%

 

  • Commercial Vehicles:

 

Category April 2024 April 2023 Growth

(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks 7,875 6,984 13%
ILMCV Trucks 4,316 2,148 101%
Passenger Carriers 4,502 2,061 118%
SCV cargo and pickup 11,823 10,314 15%
CV Domestic 28,516 21,507 33%
CV IB 1,022 9,85 4%
Total CV 29,538 22,492 31%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,722 units, compared to 8,985 units in April 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,218 units compared to 9,515 units in April 2023.

  • Passenger Vehicles:

Category April 2024 April 2023 Growth

(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 47,883 47,007 2%
PV IB 100 100 0%
Total PV (includes EV) 47,983 47,107 2%
EV (IB + Domestic) 6,364 6,516 -2%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

