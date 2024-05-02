Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Sustained Monthly Sales Momentum with growth of 32% in April 2024

Bengaluru : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has continued to strengthen its growth trajectory by recording a consistent increase in its monthly sales units. The company today announced that 20,494 units were sold in the month of April 2024, representing a Y-o-Y growth of 32%, as compared to April 2023, where the company sold 15,510 units. The growth momentum was sustained despite a weeklong maintenance shutdown from April 06-14, 2024, for upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, productivity and safety.

In the current month, domestic sales accounted for 18,700 units while exports totalled to 1,794 units during the same month.

This success also reflects a significant increase of 48% in first four months of CY 2024, with a sale of 97,503 units, as compared to the same period in CY 2023, where the company sold 65,871 units.

Sales Performance:

Timeframe April 2024 April 2023 Growth % Y-o-Y Growth 20,494 units 15,510 units 32%

Timeframe Jan ’24 – April ‘24 Jan ’23 – April ‘23 Growth % CY Growth 97,503 units 65,871 units 48%

Speaking on the sales momentum, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “In FY 2023-2024, we demonstrated an unwavering commitment towards quality and customer centricity that pivoted us to report record breaking growth. Inspired by the same determination, we are thrilled to announce that in the month of April 2024, we have recorded a growth of 32% over the same period last year. We believe that this stable performance underlines a strong foundation for another positive year.

At TKM, we are committed to a customer-centric approach with a growing emphasis on providing value-added services that are tailor-made to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Further advancing this goal, we recently launched ‘T GLOSS’ to provide comprehensive car care solutions specifically for Toyota vehicles. T GLOSS provides customers access to quality car care solutions through highly trained professionals, ensuring a delightful ownership experience.

Our product strategy resonates the strong connect with the market, thanks to the diversified portfolio that has enhanced value and delivering delightful ownership experience. In line, we introduced several new grades across key models like Hycross, Fortuner, and Rumion which has enabled our valued customers with a wider choice that fits their lifestyle and mobility needs.

Furthermore, our diversified portfolio has been instrumental in driving our growth. Models such as the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, and LC300 are leading the charge. Additionally, other offerings like the Camry Hybrid, Glanza, Vellfire, and Rumion have also made significant contributions to TKM’s upward sales trajectory.

The recent addition to our SUV lineup, the All-New Urban Cruiser Taisor, further reflects our commitment to meeting evolving market demands. We sincerely extend our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming acceptance of the new product, and we look forward to serving our discerning and value-conscious customers in the country. “

Overview of TKM

Equity participation Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) : 89%, Kirloskar Systems Limited (India) : 11% Number of employees Approx. 6,000 Land area Approx. 432 acres (approx.1,700,000 m2) Building area 74,000 m2 Total Installed Production capacity Up to 3,42,000 units

Overview of TKM 1st Plant:

Established October 1997 (start of production: December 1999) Location Bidadi Products Innova HyCross, Innova Crysta , Fortuner, Legender manufactured in India. Installed Production capacity Up to 1,32,000 units

Overview of TKM 2nd Plant: