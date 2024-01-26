Odisha ST & SC Dept Tableau at State-level RD Parade Showcases “Sacred Groves”

Bhubaneswar : For the first time during the State-level Republic Day Parade celebration, a tableau showcased a live tribal concept of “Sacred Groves” in which Santhal community members performed their traditional rituals. The Veer Bayar Dance troupe with the Baha Maghmone dance style from Badasingaria village under Udala block in Mayurbhanj district was instrumental today in recreating a major tribal tradition on the tableau and how Special Development Councils (SDCs) are working towards conserving the tribal traditions and culture.

The Santhal community members from Mayurbhanj were also involved in the making of the organic tableau to recreate the same sacred grove as they worship in their village environment. They also painted the structure with organic colours as they do keeping their cultural uniqueness and identity, intact. They, through the SDC concerned, represented their cultural practice at the State-level RD Parade for the first time, through the ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department. Sacred groves are tribal shrines and represent very important cultural markers of a particular tribal community. They represent a legacy and are a testimony to local peoples’ indigenous knowledge and environmental management systems.

The sacred grove institutions across the State are recognized by various names like “Jaheera”, “Sarna”, “Pat”, “Shal”, “Gudi” etc., and many shrines have been denominated after the name of Gods and Goddesses and other deified objects. Their supreme God or Goddess represented by stones, trees, or other natural objects is seated there. The tradition of “Sacred Groves” is linked to their theology, cosmological myth, and other attributes, rituals such as festivals at the site bind the communities together and build collectives. SDCs have transformed these spaces with the help of the local communities. SDCs have been working diligently in conserving and preserving the “Sacred Groves”. As of now, SDCs have taken up the preservation and conservation works of more than 10,000 “Sacred Groves” and will continue to do so in the upcoming years.