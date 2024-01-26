Odisha: Annual Tribal Fair 2024 Inaugurated : Permanent Facility to Showcase Tribal Products in City in Pipeline

Bhubaneswar : The annual Adivasi Mela 2024 at Adivasi Exhibition Ground, Unit-I, near Sishu Bhawan Square was inaugurated today by ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Sri Jagannath Saraka amidst showcasing of an array of tribal culture, tradition, anthropological narratives and range of products from various pockets of the State.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Roopa Roshan Sahoo and Director, SCSTRTI & Member Secretary, Academy of Tribal Language and Culture (ATLC) Indramani Tripathy and senior officials were present among others, at the inaugural ceremony. Tribal talents from various fields were also honoured with Rs 10,000 cash and citation as part of “Adivasi Pratibha Samman.”

Later interacting with mediapersons the Minister said that as per the demand of the participants at the Adivasi Mela last year, a permanent facility for effective market linkages of the tribal produce and crafts would be planned in the State Capital in near future. This, in a way, would help more and more tribal SHG groups to take their business potential to a different level.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Roopa Roshan Sahoo said “the annual Adivasi Mela has so far crossed an eventful 70 years of journey as it came to the city in 1954 after it started in the-then capital city in Cuttack in 1951”.

She also informed that a multilingual drama festival by different tribal communities will be organised between February 3 and 5 at the Adivasi Mela Ground as a sideline event of the World Odia Language Conference in the city.

The eagerly-awaited event will continue till February 5 and the ground will remain to the general public from 2:30 PM to 9 PM. It has 66 stalls under the Tribal Haat, 15 for art and crafts, 10 tribal huts and 24 for government line departments.

SUNABEDA STRAWBERRY

The Adivasi Mela has an ensemble of tribal products like Kandhamal ‘haldi’, millet products, minor forest produce from different tribal pockets and freshly procured strawberry from Sunabeda attracted more buyers. The organisers informed that last year the fair had done a business of over Rs 5 crore and this year it would be much more.

Over the 11 days of celebration, there will be 39 cultural troupes drawn from various districts sponsored through Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and Micro Project Agencies (MPAs) for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

The event, organised by the Academy of Tribal Language and Culture (ATLC) is being set up by 22 ITDAs, and 17 MPAs. A bhajan sandhya and drama by the ST & SC Development Department Cultural Association will also be organised.

The SHGs associated with the ITDAs and MPAs are also showcasing their art and craft items. Cashless transaction facilities through digital payment options are available and the use of plastics and polythene is strictly prohibited.