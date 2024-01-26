PURE EV Elevates Driving Experience with Next Gen AI-Based X Platform Integration

New Delhi : Pioneering the future of electric mobility, PURE EV announces the integration of the Next Gen AI-Based X Platform across its entire product lineup. The Platform was initially integrated in their ultra-long variant models – ePluto 7G MAX, which garnered substantial response among the users. With immediate effect, the cutting-edge AI-driven X Platform seamlessly will be incorporated into the dispatches of its flagship models: ePluto 7G, ETRANCE NEO, PRO, NEO+, and ecoDryft. Distinctively, the 7G and NEO models will uphold the 2.4 KWH batteries, while the PRO, NEO+, and ecoDryft will persist in harnessing the potent 3 KWH batteries.

Key Advancements of the X Platform:

5th Gen Smart AI-Based Vehicle Control Unit: Representing a paradigm shift in vehicle control technology, the 5th Gen Smart AI-Based VCU harnesses the computational power of 6 MCUs. This system enhances overall performance, responsiveness, and adaptability, delivering an unrivaled driving experience. Users can witness a remarkable 50% improvement in battery life ensuring longevity and sustainability.

Six Advanced Driving Features: Seamlessly integrated into the X Platform, Hill Start Assist, Downhill Assist, Reverse Mode, Coasting Regen, Parking Assist, and Smart Regen redefine safety and convenience, elevating the driving experience to new heights.

5th Gen Smart Lithium Battery: The Smart Battery Management System (BMS) optimizes performance, complemented by a state-of-the-art thermal management system. The BMS protocol synergizes with the AI-based VCU for the utmost powertrain output.

Extended Range: Across all models, users can now enjoy a remarkable 25% improvement in range, providing an extended driving freedom that sets a new benchmark in electric mobility.

Connected Driving: Effortlessly stay in control with Bluetooth and cloud-based data monitoring, allowing users to track and manage their vehicle’s performance with unparalleled ease and precision.

In a move to extend the benefits of the X Platform, PURE EV is pleased to announce that existing customers can upgrade their older-generation vehicles by availing the X Platform kit. The booking are now live, and existing customers can go to their nearest dealership to upgrade their vehicles to X Platform

Mr. Rohit Vadera, CEO, PURE EV expressed excitement about this strategic enhancement, stating, “This Next Gen AI-Based X Platform reflects our commitment to providing not only innovative solutions but also an exceptional driving experience for our customers. We are confident that it will not only meet but exceed the expectations of discerning riders. The platform can be best explained as a perfect marriage between the battery and powertrain to enhance the efficiency of our vehicles. The positive reception of our latest releases, the ePluto 7G MAX and ecoDryft 350, has emboldened us to introduce groundbreaking solutions for our consumers. Our dedication to realizing our vision of producing long-range vehicles aids in driving the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The X Platform serves as a crucial stepping stone towards achieving this goal.”

In unveiling the Next Gen AI-Based X Platform, PURE EV solidifies its position at the forefront of innovation in electric mobility. The X Platform will not only revolutionize driving experiences but also symbolize PURE EV’s enduring commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, setting the stage for a sustainable future in the world of electric vehicles.