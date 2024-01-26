Nation celebrates 75th Republic Day with impressive display of its military might and rich cultural heritage at Kartavya Path in New Delhi

The nation is celebrating the 75th Republic Day today. President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi this morning. French President Emmanuel Macron was the Chief Guest at the parade which showcased India’s rich cultural diversity, unity and progress, its military prowess, and growing Nari Shakti. The ceremony began with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries headed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Based on the twin themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’, this year’s parade witnessed the participation of around 13 thousand Special Guests. This initiative provided an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival. The arrival of the President of India and her French counterpart was escorted by the President’s Bodyguard – ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’. They arrived at Kartavya Path in the ‘Traditional Buggy’, the practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. This was followed by ‘Aavaahan’, a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising Nari Shakti. The parade then commenced with the President taking the salute.

For the first time ever, the Republic Day parade was heralded by women artists playing Indian musical instruments. It commenced with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada, played by these women artists. In the parade, an all-women Tri-Service contingent also marched down the Kartavya Path.

Kartavya Path also witnessed a march past by a combined Band and Marching contingent of the French Armed Forces. Tank T-90 Bhishma, NAG Missile System, Infantry Combat Vehicle, All-Terrain Vehicle, Pinaka, Weapon Locating Radar System ‘Swathi’, Sarvatra Mobile Bridging System, Drone Jammer System, and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile System among others were part of this year’s parade. Tableaux of 16 States, Union Territories and nine Ministries rolled down the Kartavya Path, showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity and creativity.

The parade highlighted the true essence of Nari Shakti, the country’s Military prowess and rich cultural heritage. The tableaux of the States and Ministries displayed the country’s rich cultural diversity, unity, and progress. The theme of the Uttar Pradesh tableau was based on ‘Ayodhya: Viksit Bharat-Samradh Virasat’ and showcased the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla depicting his childhood form and the first-ever operational high-speed regional rapid transit system (RRTS) between Delhi to Meerut.

Indian Space Research Organisation’s tableau showcased Chandrayaan 3. The grand finale and the most eagerly-awaited segment of the parade was the Fly Past. In this segment, a breathtaking air show was performed by 54 aircraft and helicopters. Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, Sukhoi -30, and MiG-29 Jaguar displayed various formations including Tejas, Netra, Vajraang, Trishul, Amrit and Prachand, and Arjan. The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft. The ceremony culminated with the national anthem and the release of Tri-colour balloons.