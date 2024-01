Bhubaneswar: PM Modi’s proposed Odisha visit; Process has begun for establishment of Ram Rajya in Odisha says Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal.

“Western Odisha has been and always be in the focus of BJP. Apart from inaugurating new campus of IIM, #Sambalpur the PM will lay foundation stone for various projects. Process has begun for establishment of Ram Rajya in Odisha. About 93# people of Odisha support PM Modi,” says Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal.