Tableau of Odisha takes part in the Republic Day parade

New Delhi: The Republic Day 2024 tableau of Odisha takes part in the parade. Odisha’s tableau depicts the wonderful achievements of women empowerment as well as the state’s rich handicraft and handloom sector by preserving the country’s traditional techniques which have been globally recognized. Handicrafts of Odisha like Pattachitra & others like Sambalpuri are represented.
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das unfurls the national flag at the state-level Republic Day celebration at Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar