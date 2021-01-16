With two Made-in-India vaccines, COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Successfully conducted on day 1; 3,352 sessions held; 1,91,181 beneficiaries vaccinated

New Delhi: In a major leap in India’s public health history, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the COVID-19 vaccine drive in the country, the world’s largest vaccination drive so far.

The first day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully.  A total of 3,352 sessions were held wherein 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated as per the provisional reports. Additional 3,429 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Defence institutions. As many as 16,755 personnel were actively involved in organizing the immunization session sites.

No case of post-vaccination hospitalization has been reported, so far.

Two types of COVID-19 vaccines have been supplied for the vaccination drive:

    • Covishield vaccine (made by Serum Institute of India Ltd) has been supplied to all States/UTs.
    • Covaxin vaccine (made by Bharat Biotech International Ltd) has been supplied to 12 States.

Adequate quantities of vaccines and logistics were ensured at all COVID-19 vaccination session sites across the country. Minor issues such as some delay in uploading of beneficiary list at some session sites were successfully resolved.

State/UT Session Beneficiaries
A & N Islands 2 225
Andhra Pradesh 332 18412
Arunachal Pradesh 9 829
Assam 65 3528
Bihar 301 18169
Chandigarh 4 265
Chhattisgarh 97 5592
Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1 80
Daman & Diu 1 43
Delhi 81 4319
Goa 7 426
Gujarat 161 10787
Haryana 77 5589
Himachal Pradesh 28 1517
Jammu & Kashmir 41 2044
Jharkhand 48 3096
Karnataka 242 13594
Kerala 133 8062
Ladakh 2 79
Lakshadweep 1 21
Madhya Pradesh 150 9219
Maharashtra 285 18328
Manipur 10 585
Meghalaya 10 509
Mizoram 5 314
Nagaland 9 561
Odisha 161 13746
Puducherry 8 274
Punjab 59 1319
Rajasthan 167 9279
Sikkim 2 120
Tamil Nadu 161 2945
Telangana 140 3653
Tripura 18 355
Uttar Pradesh 317 21291
Uttarakhand 34 2276
West Bengal 183 9730
India (Total) 3352 191181

