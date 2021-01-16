With two Made-in-India vaccines, COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Successfully conducted on day 1; 3,352 sessions held; 1,91,181 beneficiaries vaccinated

New Delhi: In a major leap in India’s public health history, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the COVID-19 vaccine drive in the country, the world’s largest vaccination drive so far.

The first day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully. A total of 3,352 sessions were held wherein 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated as per the provisional reports. Additional 3,429 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Defence institutions. As many as 16,755 personnel were actively involved in organizing the immunization session sites.

No case of post-vaccination hospitalization has been reported, so far.

Two types of COVID-19 vaccines have been supplied for the vaccination drive:

Covishield vaccine (made by Serum Institute of India Ltd) has been supplied to all States/UTs. Covaxin vaccine (made by Bharat Biotech International Ltd) has been supplied to 12 States.



Adequate quantities of vaccines and logistics were ensured at all COVID-19 vaccination session sites across the country. Minor issues such as some delay in uploading of beneficiary list at some session sites were successfully resolved.

State/UT Session Beneficiaries A & N Islands 2 225 Andhra Pradesh 332 18412 Arunachal Pradesh 9 829 Assam 65 3528 Bihar 301 18169 Chandigarh 4 265 Chhattisgarh 97 5592 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1 80 Daman & Diu 1 43 Delhi 81 4319 Goa 7 426 Gujarat 161 10787 Haryana 77 5589 Himachal Pradesh 28 1517 Jammu & Kashmir 41 2044 Jharkhand 48 3096 Karnataka 242 13594 Kerala 133 8062 Ladakh 2 79 Lakshadweep 1 21 Madhya Pradesh 150 9219 Maharashtra 285 18328 Manipur 10 585 Meghalaya 10 509 Mizoram 5 314 Nagaland 9 561 Odisha 161 13746 Puducherry 8 274 Punjab 59 1319 Rajasthan 167 9279 Sikkim 2 120 Tamil Nadu 161 2945 Telangana 140 3653 Tripura 18 355 Uttar Pradesh 317 21291 Uttarakhand 34 2276 West Bengal 183 9730 India (Total) 3352 191181

