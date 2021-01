Bhubaneswar: On Day 1 of Covid vaccination drive, 85% out of the targeted beneficiaries took the Covid jab in Odisha; 7 districts of the State reported 100% vaccination of the targeted beneficiaries.

As many as 13292 participants take Covid19 vaccine shot in Odisha today which is 81% of the targeted 16314 beneficiaries. Till 6 pm, 100% vaccination in 5 districts of the State while Sonepur records the lowest of 51% vaccination in the day.

