With rapid action, coordination and effective communication we will overcome Yaas cyclone: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Mr Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution, GoI along with Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, GoI and Mr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, GoI, today interacted with the industry associations and stakeholders to take stock of the preparedness and discuss probable impact of severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’.

Addressing the virtual meeting on ‘Preparedness for Cyclone Yaas’, Mr Piyush Goyal said that we have already seen one cyclone in the recent past and we are prepared for Yaas cyclone as well. “We must ensure a complete zero casualty situation and the collective efforts of the governments and industry can make that happen. Together with rapid action, coordination, and effective communication we will overcome this one also,” he added.

Mr Goyal further stated that the Indian Railways has already kept rescue and emergency equipment on standby mode to meet any challenges at strategic locations. Mr Goyal added that Oxygen Express and oxygen plants will continue to work. He said that the NDRF, coastguard, Indian Navy along with Engineering Taskforce of the Indian Army are also on standby mode to provide necessary rescue and relief operations.

Mr Goyal also urged the industry to look after their local areas and the neighbourhood so that there is no damage to lives.

Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Govt of India assured all the stakeholders that there will be no dearth of supply of medical oxygen and that the steel industry will continue to supply life-saver medical oxygen to hospitals and health facilities. “The oil, gas and steel industry are also geared up and our companies are fully prepared to ensure continuous supply of petroleum products, other essential commodities, including medical oxygen for continued COVID-19 management,” he added.

Mr Pradhan also said that all stakeholders along the east coast, including the private and public sector, central and state govt. agencies have taken adequate measures and are fully prepared to minimise damages.

Mr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that the Ministry has directed all major ports on the eastern coast to ensure the safety of people and properties with the least possible damage. He informed that all ports assured their operational readiness to deal with the cyclone by setting-up 24*7 control rooms and cyclone shelters. All vessel movement has been stopped, medical teams are on standby and relief equipment are ready at strategic points, he added.

Over 65 FICCI members participated in the meeting including Mr Subhasendu Chatterjee, Whole Time Director, Haldia Petrochemical Ltd; Mr Debashish Banerjee, MD, Distribution, Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC); Ms Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Chair, FICCI Odisha State Council & MD, Sambad Group and Mr SS Upadhyay, Resident Director, Jindal Stainless Steel who shared their feedback and perspective during the meeting.

Mr Subhasendu Chatterjee said that we are well prepared to handle the cyclone in and around Haldia and have already put in place the evacuation plan for man and materials.

Mr Debashish Banerjee said that the industry is well prepared and is coordinating with the municipal cooperation and local police. He assured of power supply restoration as soon as possible post cyclone, if there is a power outage.

Ms Monica Nayyar Patnaik said that the state is well prepared to with the pandemic and the cyclone. The state already has set-up 3000 cyclone shelters.

Mr SS Upadhyay said that the industry is are fully geared up to help the adopted villages post cyclone.

Mr Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, FICCI West Bengal State Council was also present during the Meeting.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, Indian Metrological Department (IMD); Mr Rajendra Singh, Member, NDMA; Mr Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterway, GoI and Mr Shailendra Singh, Additional Secretary, DPIIT also shared their perspective.