JioFiber provides digital lifeline to major housing societies and apartments in Bhubaneswar and other cities of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In the ongoing pandemic, uninterrupted digital connectivity has become essential for people from all walks of life, be it students and teachers attending online classes, professionals working from home or small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Keeping in view the increasing need for reliable high-speed internet, Reliance Jio has fast expanded JioFiber, the most popular high-speed broadband service, across key locations in over 27 cities and towns of Odisha. Along with providing uninterrupted high-speed broadband service to thousands of individual and enterprise customers, JioFiber has now truly become a digital lifeline for thousands of residents in most of the major housing societies in the capital city as well as other major urban centres of the state.

With large number of residents working from home and students attending online classes in the present scenario, the rapidly expanding JioFiber high-speed broadband service has come as a boon for all the people, residing in urban housing societies, high-rises, and apartment complexes in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Berhampur and other major cities in the state. Even during the pandemic and lock down period, JioFiber team has been providing new connections as well as addressing every need of the customers while they work from home.

Along with connecting big housing societies across Bhubaneswar including DN Oxy Park, Z1, Cosmopolis, Tata Ariana, Trident Galaxy, Vipul Gardens, Royal Lagoon, Mani Tribhuvan, Club Town etc., JioFiber has now become available in over 400 major housing societies and apartment complexes across several cities and towns of Odisha.

Elated with the consistent and reliable high-speed internet on JioFiber at his residence in Club Town, an IT professional working with a leading global IT firm, says his work from home could only become possible with JioFiber as he has been able to seamlessly attend regular online meetings and video conferences from the comfort of home. Echoing similar response, a practicing doctor from Z1 apartments says, while the reliable high speed broadband connectivity provided by JioFiber made his video consultations with patients and fellow doctors smoother, it has also been providing an enriched experience to the entire family with access to unlimited entertainment, news, health and education platforms.

It is worth mentioning here that Reliance Jio has been fast expanding it high speed broadband service JioFiber to various cities and towns across Odisha and is already available in key locations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Jatni, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Belpahar, Brajaraj Nagar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Rayagada, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajapur Road, Bhadrak, Talcher, Khordha, Berhampur, Balasore, Jeypore, Rajganagpur and fast expanding its services to other major cities and towns in the state.

Along with affordable plans starting from just Rs.399/-, JioFiber is also offering NO-CONDITION 30-DAY FREE TRIAL for new customers wherein it provides customers with 150 MBPS & Unlimited Internet along with 13 premium OTT APPs FREE for 30 days and gives the option to take it back if the customer wishes after the free trial.