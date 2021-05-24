Fire-Boltt ropes in Vicky Kaushal as brand ambassador, launches next-gen smartwatch 360

New Delhi: Home-grown audio and wearable brand Fire-Boltt has brought on-board popular as well as critically-acclaimed actor Vicky Kaushal to launch yet another one-of-its-kind smartwatch in the Indian market. The brand has unveiled Fire-Boltt 360, a smartwatch with a rotating menu and over 2,000 in-built games, at an introductory price of just Rs 3,499. Both, the new smartwatch and the brand ambassador resonate Fire-Boltt’s identity of energy, action, dynamism and fashion as a brand.

Fire-Boltt 360 is equipped with an SPO2 monitor, which provides a real-time tab on one’s blood oxygen levels. This is in addition to a 24×7 Heart Rate Monitor & Blood Pressure Tracker. Heavy on specs and features, the smartwatch also comes with a Meditative Breathing feature that would guide the users to indulge in breathing exercises – the perfect healer for stress and mental health. Besides the health-related matrix, the smartwatch boasts of a rotating UI interface, wherein one can toggle between modes, folders and apps with utmost ease.

Talking about his association with the brand and the smartwatch, Vicky Kaushal said, “Fire-Boltt 360 is a perfect companion for young India to track health parameters on the go and also to keep themselves entertained with the in-built games. It gives me pleasure to join hands with a home-grown brand that is about prioritising health with the help of technology.”

According to the brand’s co-founders Arnav Kishore & Aayushi Kishore, “The reason why we chose Mr Vicky Kaushal to promote our latest smartwatch is that he is an inspirational, visionary, charismatic, rebellious and freedom-seeking personality and every young Indian connects with him at different levels. He is our brand ethos of energy and action personified, and there could be no better occasion to bring him onboard other than the launch of our one-of-its-kind smartwatch 360.”

Fire-Boltt 360 comes with a High Definition Large Screen, durable metal body and looks classic, elegant and sporty. The smartwatch is equipped with a robust battery, which last up to at least 8 days following a full charge even when used incessantly. It comes with a full power standby that retains power for a whopping 20 days. Also, there are multiple watch faces and sports modes to choose from.