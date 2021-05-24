TPWODL prepares for the cyclone ‘Yaas ‘ likely to hit Odisha

Sambalpur: As per the IMD report, the deep depression over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours. TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) has a detailed Business Continuity and Disaster Management Plan (BCDMP) in place for dealing with this cyclone.

The BCDMP entails categories of disasters based on the severity along with a corresponding action plan, a Disaster Management Structure to systematically receive alerts for disasters, examine them, send pre disaster alerts and devise mechanism for invoking and revoking BCDMP. The ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected Western Odisha. TPWODL is always in a state of readiness to respond to any eventualities and prepared to address customer’s requirement for power supply.

Customers can call the Company’s 24×7 toll free number 1912/18003456798 for any emergency service. TPWODL CEO, Mr G. Kale, Chief Operation Services, Mr S Ghosh along with their respective SE, EE teams have been personally monitoring the situation on continuous basis and prepared to handle any eventuality.

As a safety measure, TPWODL has requested people to refrain from doing the following:

• Do not touch any wires or plumbing inside a building during lightning strikes as telephone lines/metal pipes can conduct electricity

• Do not take shelter beneath tree/any temporary structure in case of heavy wind, thunderstorm and downpour

• Do not touch any electrical installations with wet hands or without using hand gloves, safety shoes or insulated platform

• Do not allow children to play near storm drains after rainfall

• Do not allow any unauthorized person to work on any electrical equipment

Speaking on the initiative Mr. Gajanan Kale, CEO, TPWODL said, “Keeping the IMD’s prediction in mind, we have taken all the necessary measures and aim to ensuring uninterrupted power supply, especially in these testing times of Covid 19. Our team is working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the affected areas within record time. We would also like to appeal to the public to adhere to all the essential safety measures to avoid any accidents during this storm ‘YAAS’”.

All preventive maintenance of equipment has been carried out at both distribution as well as consumer sub-stations. They have also deployed dedicated maintenance teams at various locations along with special operations teams to ensure 24x7power supply all the 11 oxygen plants and 20 Covid hospitals in that area. Besides this, it has also deployed dedicated quick response team across the licensed areas.