We’re a part of the solution For Nature – National Level Webinar by Central University of Odisha

Koraput: On the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity-2021, a National Webinar on the theme- “We’re part of the Solution For Nature” was organized jointly by the Central University of Odisha and Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Dehradun on 22.05.2021. Prof. N. Behera, Former Professor, School of Life Sciences and Dean, School of Science and Technology, Sambalpur University and Dr. Ashok Emani, Principal-ESG at National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), New Delhi were the speakers on this occasion. Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, inaugurated the webinar and urged upon all to protect our nature to give a healthy environment for all living organisms. He asserted on awareness on importance of biodiversity need to reach all sections of the society. Dr. M. Madhu, Regional Director, ICAR-Indian Institution of Soil and Water Conservation (IISWC) delivered the welcome address and Prof. K. Kameswar Rao, Visiting Professor of the CUO delivered the concluding remarks. Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean, School of Bio Diversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, CUO delivered the opening remarks and coordinated the programme.

Prof. Behera in his talk on ‘Biodiversity-the Solution for Human Survival’ highlighted how biodiversity generates ecosystem stability. He explained how the biodiversity poor industrialized countries exploiting biodiversity of poor underdeveloped countries in the name of development. Keeping in view of the conservation of biodiversity he advised that the information related to biodiversity to be created and converted in to knowledge and then to wisdom and the spread of wisdom will protect and promote nature. He suggested, if biodiversity decimation is a crisis, it can be solved by 3 ‘A’, attitude, action and awareness and hence let us be part of the solution for nature for our survival.

Dr. Emani, emphasized on the materiality of the biodiversity in eco-system services and its application to protect ecological system. He said though India is one of the 17th mega diversity countries of the world, biodiversity and ecosystem services are very often overlooked in traditional materiality calculations. He gave the value of biodiversity in economic terms for the region of Himalayan states, and forest carbon pool of Asia. He highlighted the economic importance of rich biodiversity of Eastern Ghats and Deomali as well as Similipal Tiger Reserve of Odisha. He emphasized that the students of biodiversity have a lot of options and he also extended his support for collaboration on biodiversity related aspects.

Prof. Palita in his opening remark discussed the origin of International Day for Biological Diversity and highlighted the importance of rich floral and faunal diversity of Eastern Ghats and a major part of which is yet to be explored. He highlighted that sustainable development is the key for biodiversity conservation and we need to work holistically for that aim. Dr. M. Madhu, elaborated the important of soil and water for sustaining biodiversity in his welcome address. He highlighted his wide range of experience and experiments in the field of biodiversity and its outcome in KBK region of Odisha. He said along with scientific studies on biodiversity and natural resources, conservation awareness is the only solution, and It is our responsibility to take it forward to protect the nature for our future generations.

Dr. Kakoli Banerjee and Dr. Debabrata Panda, Assistant Professors of the Dept. of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources technically coordinated the programme. Dr. M. Muruganandanam, Principal Scientist, IISWC, Dehradun gave vote of thanks. Large number of students, research scholars, members of faculty, Officials and scientists across the country participated in the programme.