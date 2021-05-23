Odisha Police DG Abhay says “Police & the administration are well prepared to tackle Cyclone Yaas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police DG Abhay directs officials to remain alert; says, “Police & the administration are well prepared to tackle Cyclone Yaas. DGP reviewed preparedness to tackle cyclone YAAS with SsP of Coastal Districts and Range DIGs/IGs. ADG Communication, ADG Marine, ADG LO and CP participated.

ODRAF & NDRF teams will reach all the places by tonight. As per the CM’s directions, our focus is on zero casualty”. 60 formations of ODRAF are on their way to Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and other Districts as a part of preparedness for Rescue and Recovery operations.