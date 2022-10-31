Vigilance Awareness Week commences across Indian Railways

New Delhi : The observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022 commenced across Indian Railways with a Pledge taking ceremony by Officers and staff. The Central Vigilance Commission has given the theme of “Corruption Free India for a developed nation” for the Vigilance Awareness Week this year.

Special function was organized in the Railway Board where Shri S.K. Mohanty, Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board administered the Pledge to a gathering of Railway staff and officers on 31st October, 2022. Similar functions have taken place at various Zonal Railway Headquarters and other important offices of Indian Railways where the Pledge was administered by the Heads of office. The Pledge is aimed to reinforce commitment of officials towards bringing about integrity and transparency in all spheres of their activities and to fight corruption with vigour.

Shri S.K.Mohanty, Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board, administering the Vigilance Oath to Railway Board Officers and Staff on 31-10-2022.

During this Vigilance Awareness Week, various events will be organized around the theme of anti-corruption by the field units of the Railways.