Government Hosts Workshop on Quality Control in Green Hydrogen: Focus on Standards, Testing Infrastructure, and Business Ease

The government held a day-long workshop on “Quality Control in Green Hydrogen: Standards & Testing Infrastructure” at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi on May 8, 2024. The workshop convened by the Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy deliberated on actions needed to create a homogeneous ecosystem for Green Hydrogen production processes through clear quality standards. It also discussed the steps to be taken to create a network of green hydrogen testing facilities, and for promoting Ease of Doing Business to accelerate the clean energy transition.

On the occasion, a dedicated portal for the National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched, which would serve as a one-stop location for information on the Mission and steps taken for the development of the green hydrogen ecosystem in India. The portal was launched jointly by Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood and Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Bhupinder S. Bhalla. The portal can be accessed here: https://nghm.mnre.gov.in/.

A report on “Green Hydrogen Standards and Approval Systems in India” (report can be accessed here ) and another one on “India’s Green Hydrogen Revolution” (report can be accessed here ) were also released during the workshop.

Five panel discussions were held at the workshop, where experts from leading technical institutions, regulators and industry deliberated on the following issues pertaining to the green hydrogen ecosystem.

Green Hydrogen Ecosystem: Imperatives, Challenges and Way Forward Standards in Hydrogen Storage Standards of Electrolyser Manufacturing & Performance Standards for Green Hydrogen Production Plants & Systems Green Hydrogen based Applications

Around 300 stakeholders from ministries, PSUs, government agencies, industry, associations, research institutes, laboratories and academia attended the workshop.