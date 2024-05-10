Task Force for Development of Tourism in North East holds 5th Meeting at Vigyan Bhawan

The 5thmeeting of the Task Force for the Development of Tourism in North East states was convened at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. In the meeting, the discussion centred onstrategies for capacity building, training policies, marketing and promotion effortsfor the development of tourism in NE States.

Attendees included officials from the eight North Eastern State of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, along with representatives from various ministries, i.e. Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting,Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)and other private partners.