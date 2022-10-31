Bhubaneswar: The second batch of blood collection technician (phlebotomy) of Centurion University graduated on October22. They are the NMDC sponsored students from Dantewada district Chhattisgarh. Prof J.Padhi, Director of Centurion University spoke about the various courses and facilities available in Centurion University and about the future of paramedics courses. Mr Sobhan Garnaik, Senior Manager of NMDC lauded the efforts of the Centurion University for taking up this challenging task of mobilising students from Chhattisgarh, imparting best in class training in health care along with life skills, Softskills, employability etc. Mr Sanjeev Mishra, General Manager, projects, in his concluding speech highlighted the support of NMDC and it’s staff, the dedication and hard work of CUTM staff and above all the sincere, disciplined and dedicated efforts of the students that has made this program very successful. Prof. Sunil Kumar Jha, Dean, School Of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences, Centurion University, conducted the entire program along with his team members, Ashis Rout and Satyajit Patnaik from Gram tarang