Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice conducts various activities as part of the Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta

New Delhi : A Special Campaign on Disposal of Pending References and Cleanliness was launched in 2021 across Government Departments and Ministries. Following the success of the Special Campaign during last year, it was decided to organize Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta in Central Government Ministries and Departments from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October 2022 by Department of Administrative Refor•ms and Public Grievances.

The Department of Legal Affairs conducted various activities as part of the Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta across its premises located at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi beginning from October 02, 2022. During the preparatory phase from 14th to 30th September 2022 targets were identified for the campaign period. The campaign intends to achieve efficient space management and enhancement of workplace experience in offices under the Department.

Special emphasis has been given on cleanliness at workspace. Special Drives to promote the ideals of cleanliness and hygiene have been conducted by demarcating 11 specific spots: Notary Cell, Central Agency Section, Tees Hazari, Litigation Section (High Court), Four Branch Secretariats, Law Commission of India, NDIAC at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi under the guidance of appointed nodal officers. Regular Review meetings to take stock of the activities under Special Campaign 2.0, chaired by Law Secretary, Dr.Niten Chandra have also been conducted.

Before After

Adhering to Digital India’s best practices, the Department of Legal Affairs has successfully reviewed the huge loads of physical as well as e-files in compliance with efficient Record Management. Around 27,927 files have been scanned under the Special Campaign 2.0.

the light of improving the service delivery system, 2,719 Public Grievances and Appeals were redressed.

As part of the Special Campaign 2.0 around 2500 sq. ft. space was freed for the cleanliness drive. To ease the rules, implementation of e-office and e-purti for online inventory management for stationary items and an online compliant Management system are planned to put in place soon in consultation with NIC Cell.’